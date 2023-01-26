Four years after launching Safe2Say Something, the 24-hour center that handles tips regarding potentially unsafe activities in schools, Snyder County is expanding the program with the addition of a new portal that identifies students involved in traumatic experiences.
Handle With Care is being added as of Feb. 1 to the Safe2Say service at a cost of $1,500 per year, allowing first responders to alert Selinsgrove Area and Midd-West school districts authorities whenever a child is involved in or is a witness of a traumatic event, such as an assault, domestic abuse situation or car accident.
The aim is to address needs of children and youth who don't meet the level of intervention but may require services, said Jennifer Evans, director of Snyder County Children and Youth Services.
"If we know better, we can do better," said Evans of the idea that help may be provided if school officials are aware of a child who is involved in a traumatic situation. "We know that trauma impacts academic performance, self-esteem and confidence. Handle With Care lets us build a level of support."
Since Safe2Say was initiated in Pennsylvania in January 2019, the tipline run by the Office of the Attorney General has received 82,995 tips — excluding any false reports — through the end of the 2021-22 school year, according to a report released last year.
Last year, a total of 26,174 tips were called in. A majority of them — 4,062 — involved bullying; 1,633 were threats against a school and 1,053 tips were false reports or prank tips, according to the report.
"The system works," said Michael Piecuch, Snyder County's district attorney, who has dealt with issues arising from tips at the county's two school districts.
Snyder County Coalition for Kids, of which Piecuch is a board member, paid the $1,500 yearly fee to launch Handle With Care using the Safe2Say platform.
"Kids experience and express trauma in different ways and this very specifically identifies a child so there can be possible follow-up," he said. "We're trying to anticipate the need for service and supports quicker. The sooner we get a child connected with services, the less damage will be done, hopefully."