JACKSON TWP. — Hidden View Farms in Snyder County is among six companies in Pennsylvania to receive a portion of $2.17 million in loans from the state to expand agriculture operations.
The Jackson Township farm was approved through SEDA-Council of Governments for a 15-year, $400,000 Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority loan at a .75 percent rate to aid in the construction of two, 42-foot-by 644-foot chicken barns after Hidden View Farms obtained a seven-year contract with Bell and Evans for both houses. The total project cost is $1,448,670.
“Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry helps our economy thrive and is an important way of life for people across our commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “Today’s approved funding will help our farmers expand their operations, embark on new ones, and provide critical goods and services to buyers in their communities and beyond.”
— MARCIA MOORE