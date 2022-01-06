MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Farmers Winter Meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The meeting is sponsored by the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD).
Those attending will learn how to deal with high fertility costs for their farm while being a good nutrient steward; about the newest crop and forage production information from Penn State Extension; why records are important for farmers; how farmers can be good neighbors; and about the “County Action Plan” and how it affects farm operations.
The meeting and lunch are $5 per person. Pay when you arrive that day. Call 570-837-3000, ext. 0, for reservations at the Snyder County Conservation District office (or email sccd@snydercd.org) by Friday, Feb. 4. If assistance to participate is required, contact the Conservation District by Feb. 4, 2022, for coordination. The SCCD is applying for pesticide credits from the PA Department of Agriculture.
For more information, contact Barry Spangler, SCCD Agricultural Conservation Technician, at 570- 837-3000, ext. 5, agtech@snydercd.org, or 10541 Route 522, Middleburg, PA 17842.