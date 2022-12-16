MIDDLEBURG — Fire damaged a two-story home outside Middleburg in Snyder County Thursday afternoon.
Jerry and Gwen Minium’s home, 1954 Paxtonville Road, was damaged by a fire that apparently began in the back porch area behind the kitchen at about 3:30 p.m., Middleburg Fire Chief Dwayne “Butch” Hackenberg said.
The couple and their son were not at home at the time, he said.
There was extensive fire damage in the rear of the house and heavy smoke and water damage in other areas, Hackenberg said.
Relatives showed up to the scene later and huddled in a detached garage. Hackenberg said the American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced family.
A state police fire marshal will investigate the cause, he said.
An unidentified firefighter had to be treated at the scene for dehydration but was doing fine as crews finished their work about three hours later, Hackenberg said.
Firefighters from Middleburg, Beaver Springs, Beavertown, Fremont, Kreamer, Mifflinburg, Shamokin Dam and Penns Creek responded.
Daily Item photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this report.