SELINSGROVE — Wearing a torn shirt and her face smeared with fake blood, Mia Spoonauer lay in the back of a bus parked at Penn Valley Airport in Monroe Township Saturday morning waiting for first responders to rip through the vehicle and pull her out.
“It was a little freaky seeing them break open the bus. They were very thorough,” she said of the firefighters involved in the training exercise.
The full-scale aircraft emergency training was the first of its kind in Snyder County, said Emergency Management Agency Director Derick Shambach.
Using an aircraft simulator loaned by Bucks County Community College and a bus donated by Weikel Busing, about 70 Snyder County firefighters and EMS workers practiced putting out fires and rescuing victims of a large scale accident.
“We started this six years ago with tabletop exercises,” said Shambach.
A few mistakes were made, he said, “But that’s why we did it. It was a learning experience.”
Middleburg Fire Chief Dwayne ‘Butch’ Hackenberg has been with the fire company for 44 years and said it was the first large scale training offered to area first responders.
“It was as realistic as it could be and good experience, but when the real thing happens it will always be a little different,” he said.
The training exercise cost $25,000 and was covered by a grant, said Shambach.
It was worth the money and time, said Snyder County Commissioner and Kratzerville firefighter Chuck Steininger.
“This is about as real as it can get,” he said of the simulated disaster.
Spoonauer, a Susquehanna University student and one of seven volunteers posing as accident victims during the training exercise, videotaped the experience to create a horror showcase for her film club.
“It was terrifying, but fun,” said her classmate and fellow accident “victim” volunteer Haley Lynch.