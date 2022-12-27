MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County may team with Freeburg Borough to establish a county-wide recycling center.
County board Chairman Joe Kantz met last week with borough officials who have expressed interest in the county's offer to work with them on recycling in exchange for opening it up to all county residents.
The borough closed its center for months due to misuse and has been working on a solution to reopen it.
Freeburg has received a grant of about $27,000 and is the only municipality that is considering accepting additional funds from the county for whatever they may need to provide a secure facility capable of accepting fees from users. Examples include fencing, a gate, money collection system or surveillance cameras.
"Freeburg is the partner that wants to play," Kantz said during Tuesday's public county board meeting. "Recycling is not the responsibility of the county, but since we have a county-wide recycling coordinator we offered to help. It's a service people want in this county but it has to pay for itself."
Commissioner Chuck Steininger said he's received many calls about the issue and felt it was important to help come up with options.
The commissioners had mulled building the county's own countywide recycling center but after touring other counties' facilities decided to offer financial aid to the municipalities that currently accept recycled material: Freeburg, Selinsgrove and Spring, Penn and Monroe townships.
"We've gone full circle" with solutions, said Commissioner Adam Ewig, who views a user fee to be the most sustainable option.
Ewig said Spring declined the county's aid because the municipality is already set up to charge users a fee, at $3 a bag, and is open to all.
Monroe Township has applied for a state grant to install a fee collection and surveillance center at its facility and township Secretary Stephanie McKinney said its use will likely be limited to township residents.