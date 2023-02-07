MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Board of Commissioners has hired a Sunbury architectural firm to develop plans for a restroom and picnic area at Faylor Lake in Beaver Springs.
The county board approved spending $12,200 for the services of SBA Architects.
The county owns the property in western Snyder County that features a 140-acre lake, 3.75-mile hiking trail and 18-hole disc golf course.
Nearly $100,000 in grants has been obtained toward making improvements, including a $60,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to expand parking, add a restroom and handicap-dock facilities.