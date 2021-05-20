A COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic will be held in Snyder County on Thursday, May 27.
The clinic is being held from noon to 7 p.m. at the recreation building on the Selinsgrove State School grounds and sponsored by the Snyder County Emergency Management Agency in partnership with Family Practice Center and Evangelical Community Hospital.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available to youth between the ages of 12 and 17 and Moderna will be offered to individuals 18 and older.
No pre-registration is required and all are welcome. The second dose will be administered June 24 at the same location.
— MARCIA MOORE