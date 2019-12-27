MIDDLEBURG — A Snyder County judge has denied a motion to dismiss several charges against a Myerstown man accused of raping a visibly intoxicated woman last April.
Senior Judge Louise O. Knight heard testimony on Friday from Selinsgrove Police Officer Scott Grove about the woman's report of meeting Ricky L. Spriggle, 51, in a Freeburg bar on April 17 and being taken to his apartment in Selinsgrove where she was sexually assaulted.
Grove said the woman had been in an argument with her boyfriend at the bar and he left. Surveillance video from inside the bar showed the woman talking with Spriggle, struggling to stay on a seat and being supported by Spriggle, at which point the bartender took away her drink and "cut her off," the officer testified.
The woman said her memory was spotty because of her level of intoxication but she was able to recall leaving the bar with Spriggle, being at his apartment and snorting a pill he crushed up. Afterward, Grove said, the woman reported she recalled being sexually assaulted by Spriggle who was "choking and biting her" as she went in and out of consciousness.
Surveillance video showed the woman leave the Freeburg bar with Spriggle and later more video at the Selinsgrove apartment showed them arriving together, he said. Video also showed Spriggle leaving the apartment and returning with a six-pack of beer, Grove testified.
According to Grove, Spriggle admitted meeting the woman in Freeburg and describing her as distraught and very intoxicated.
Spriggle said he took the woman to his apartment but was so worried about her condition that he considered calling 911 but did not, Grove testified.
Instead, Spriggle told the officer he had sex with the woman.
The woman told Grove that Spriggle left her in the apartment to go to work and told her to stay quiet and finish the beer. She was later found in a borough parking lot by a state trooper and taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment.
Grove said no drug tests were performed at the hospital.
Following the officer's testimony, public defender Peter Kay made a motion to dismiss four charges involving rape and sexual assault due to drug impairment and unauthorized administration of an intoxicant.
Kay argued that the charges require a victim being unknowingly given a drug and said the woman, in this case, was voluntarily intoxicated.
District Attorney Michael Piecuch said testimony established that the woman was so impaired that she was unable to consent.
Knight agreed and said testimony about the woman being in and out of consciousness demonstrated that she didn't understand what was happening.
Piecuch said the woman is in a rehabilitation center receiving treatment for an undisclosed issue. Kay asked for and was granted a continuance to allow him time to decide whether to request a competency hearing on the woman.