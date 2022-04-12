MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County residents will soon be able to receive alerts about weather warnings, accidents, missing persons and other emergencies.
Derick Shambach, the county’s EMA director, said residents will be able to sign up to receive a phone call, text, email, or TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired as they roll out the new emergency alert system provided by Hyper-Reach.
The county has a three-year, $26,550 contract with the company.
“It’s very important,” said Shambach of having an alert system that will provide “immediate” notifications of hazards or emergencies in the county.
Some alerts will be sent specifically to geographical locations, he said, such as a boil water advisory.
“Our job is to protect the citizens of Snyder County as effectively and cost-effectively as possible,” said Shambach. “We reviewed all the major vendors for emergency notification service, and Hyper-Reach gave us everything we needed at an unbelievable price. We’re really excited about this new capability.”
“It’s a needed asset to the county,” said Commissioner Chuck Steininger. “It doesn’t even have to be used for an emergency. Municipalities can use it for informing residents of any event.”
Shambach said the residents will be notified when and how they can enroll via the Snyder County website or EMA Facebook page when it becomes available.
Landline phones will be automatically enrolled for community alerts, but weather alerts to landline phones and community and weather alerts to mobile phones and email addresses are only included when people enroll.