SELINSGROVE — About 25 Snyder County police and probation officers, 911 Center, Children and Youth and Drug and Alcohol staff have been trained to assist addicts in seeking treatment.
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said all signed up for the recent four-hour training.
Last month, the county was the 13th in the state to join the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI), a program created in 2018 to help addicts get into treatment.
The program allows anyone with an addiction to approach law enforcement and other first-responders or court-related agencies about their need for treatment without any legal ramifications.
Bremigen said training will be offered to include fire and EMS volunteers.