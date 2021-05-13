MIDDLEBURG —
Snyder County leasing land for $44,500 annually
Snyder County will lease 217 acres of land in Spring Township to a Port Trevorton farmer for $44,500 a year this fall.
The county received six bids for the 217 acres around Faylor Lake and Andrew Shaffer bid the highest, at $205 an acre, Commissioner Joe Kantz said.
The land has been farmed by John Stone for the past five years at a cost of $141 an acre.
The county-owned property is put up for a new lease every five years.
— MARCIA MOORE