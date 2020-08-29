The Snyder County Libraries are expanding its hours.
Beginning Aug. 31, Selinsgrove’s hours will be as follows: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Selinsgrove library is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The front doors of the building will remain locked and patrons will need to use the doorbell. For more information, call 570-374-7163.
Also beginning Aug. 31, Middleburg’s hours will be as follows: Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2 to 7 p.m.; Fridays, 1 to 5 p.m. Patrons will be allowed into the library without an appointment to select books and other materials. One person can use a computer at a time. Both the front door and elevator are unlocked and available for use. For more information, call 570-837-5931.
Beavertown’s hours will be as follows: Closed Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Ring the doorbell to be allowed into the building. One computer will be available for use. For more information, call 570-658-3437.
McClure’s hours will be as follows: Mondays and Thursdays, 2 to 7 p.m.; Tuesdays, noon to 5 p.m.; closed Wednesday; Fridays, 2 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. One computer is available for use, and the door is unlocked. For more information call 570-658-7700.
Masks and social distancing are required at each library.