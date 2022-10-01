MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Libraries annual Wine and Art fundraiser is today at Shade Mountain Winery, with online access to the auction.
The cost to attend the show at the Route 104 winery in Middleburg from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. is $50 and will feature stained glass artist Leza Hepler and music provided by Bret Alexander.
Admission to access the online auction at wineandart22.givesmart.com is free.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the four county libraries in Selinsgrove, Middleburg, Beavertown and McClure.
— MARCIA MOORE