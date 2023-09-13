MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Libraries will hold its 18th annual Evening of Wine and Art at Shade Mountain Winery on Oct. 7.
The event is a major fundraiser to support programs at the four county libraries in Selinsgrove, Middleburg, Beavertown and McClure and features a silent auction of items and experiences donated by local businesses and individuals.
The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, with in-person and virtual attendance permitted.
The work of innovative artist Marcellus Hammond will be spotlighted and music will be provided by Bret Alexander.
Tickets are $30 each or $50 for couples and are available for purchase at Gelnett Memorial Library in Selinsgrove or online at wineandart23.givesmart.com.
Visit wineandart@snydercountylibraries.org for more information.
— MARCIA MOORE