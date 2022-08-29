MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Libraries annual Wine and Art event will be held Oct. 1 at Shade Mountain Winery.
It's the main fundraiser for the county's four libraries located in Selinsgrove, Middleburg, Beavertown and McClure, bringing in $257,440 during the past 16 years, said county libraries Executive Director Pam Ross.
This year's event will be held at Shade Mountain Winery, 16140 Route 104, Middleburg, and virtually from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
To register and view items available for purchase in a silent auction, visit wineandart22.givesmart.com. Auction items include a 16-inch by 20-inch painting of your choice by Selinsgrove artist Jeff Martin; a holiday decoration package and a day with Tom Crissinger learning to forge a knife with a railroad spike.
"More items are being added," said Ross.
The cost to attend the show at the winery, which will feature stained glass artist Leza Hepler and music provided by Bret Alexander, is $50 and includes two glasses of wine or beer and heavy hors d'oeuvres.
There will be free admission to access the online auction.