A 73-year-old Snyder County man was killed in a farming accident Saturday night in Chapman Township.
According to state police in Selinsgrove, Wayne L. Kantz, of Selinsgrove, was thrown from a tractor after it lost control going down a hill while pulling a corn picker at 9:54 p.m. Saturday.
State police report a 2555 Mahindra driven by Joseph E. Kantz, 51, also of Selinsgrove, was heading northeast along Stahl Road. Wayne Kantz was riding on the tractor's left, rear fender.
As the tractor began descending down a hill, police said the corn picker began pushing the tractor down the hill and the weight of the machinery caused the driver to lose control of the tractor. The tractor struck a ditch and then an embankment on the west side of Stahl Road and Wayne Kantz was ejected from the vehicle, police report.
Wayne Kantz was entrapped under the corn picker, police reported, while the tractor came to rest on the west side of the road. Wayne Kantz was pronounced dead at the scene by county coroner William Pheasant. Joe Kantz, the Snyder County Commissioner chair, was uninjured.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Port Trevorton Fire Department and Ambulance service and Keller's Towing and recovery.