SELINSGROVE — The owner of a Monroe Township motel was jailed this week after allegedly walking into a tenant's room uninvited, striking her during an argument over rent payment and taking her cellphone.
State police at Selinsgrove were called to the Valley Lodge on North Susquehanna Trail at about 3:30 p.m. Christmas Eve by two other residents who overheard the commotion in Elizabeth Hull's room.
Valley Lodge owner Jamil A. Chaudry, of Selinsgrove, is accused of entering Hull's room without permission and began an argument over rent.
Hull told him she was going to call police and Chaudry removed her cellphone from the dresser and left, returning a few minutes later to demand the room key, court documents filed by state police at Selinsgrove said.
During the argument, Hull said, Chaudry grabbed her by the hand and began striking her in the chest and hand with a closed fist.
He left the room after taking her keys, court records said.
Trooper Jacob Kozma said Hull, who is disabled, had visible bruising on her hand, a cut on a finger and an injured finger which was treated by emergency medical personnel.
Another motel occupant found Hull's phone in the cabinet in a communal kitchen.
Chaudry admitted to police that he argued about rent with Hull and removed her keys and phone from the room, court records said.
He was arraigned before on-call District Judge Jeffrey Rowe on Christmas Eve on charges of felony robbery, and misdemeanor theft, simple assault and unlawful restraint, and summary criminal trespass.
He spent three days in Snyder County Prison before posting $150,000 bail on Tuesday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3 before District Judge John Reed in Selinsgrove.