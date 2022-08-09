SELINSGROVE — Friends Quentin Hoffman-Aho and Garran Evans walked the grounds at East Snyder Park at Snyder County National Night Out Tuesday checking out some of the 60 exhibits, eating free food and playing games.
"We're collecting free stuff," said 13-year-old Hoffman-Aho, of Lewisburg, showing off the stickers and trinkets he'd picked up at the event held to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood unity.
"It's always just a fun time to be here," said Evans, 13, of Winfield, as he got his fingerprints inked at Selinsgrove Borough Police Chief Shanee Mitchell's booth.
"They can be used if you ever get lost," said Mitchell, handing the completed card to him.
At another exhibit, Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Club member Natalie Handlan showed visitors how to "scoop, shoot and cradle."
Sponsored by the Snyder County Coalition for Kids, the 10th annual event featured free food, games, animals and exhibits by local law enforcement, first responders, health, educational and recreational groups and performances by the Selinsgrove High School Marching Band.
"The baseball field is almost full," said event coordinator Michael Piecuch.
Water was offered to attendees for free, a nice touch since the three-hour event was held on a humid day. An inflatable slide was a big attraction for the younger kids.
Amber Kindler watched as her three children, ages 3, 7 and 9, played on the slide.
"They love it," said the Selinsgrove resident who recently moved back to the area from Lancaster after 12 years.
Her mother-in-law, Nancy Kindler, is also a new Selinsgrove resident and enjoyed the family-friendly event.
"It's nice to just hang out with the grandchildren," she said.