The 7th Annual Snyder County Night Out has been moved to Wednesday night because of a forecast of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.
The event is now scheduled for Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Sponsored by the Snyder County Coalition for Kids (www.scc4k.org), the goal of the Snyder County Night Out is to strengthen our community by providing kid-friendly activities focused on safety/wellness. The event is affiliated with the National Night Out initiative and offers the opportunity to connect with and honor our local law enforcement and first responders.
— THE DAILY ITEM