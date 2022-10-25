MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County employees will receive dental insurance for the first time in an effort to retain and recruit workers.
Chief Clerk Tony Phillips announced during Tuesday's meeting that dental insurance will be offered to employees at no additional cost.
The county will cover the monthly per-employee $16.61 fee for insurance coverage.
"We're trying to do something better for our employees," said Commissioner Joe Kantz.
Health insurance rates are also dropping.
"Our experience rate was especially good the past two years," Kantz said of the declining medical costs experienced by employees.
Currently employees pay 20 percent of health insurance costs and, due to declining expenses, they will see a further rate reduction next year of between 10 and 15 percent depending on the health plan, Phillips said.
"Employees with insurance will be seeing a little more take-home pay," he said. "We're looking to incentivize people to stay with the county or to come to the county."
The county commissioners also approved spousal medical and vision insurance coverage for all new hires or employees becoming health insurance eligible after Jan. 1. Spouse who have comparable medical insurance available from another source will not be eligible.