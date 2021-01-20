MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation District will hold free workshops to show farmers, livestock owners and horse operations how to write manure management plans (MMPs).
Workshops will be held March 24, at the Conservation District Office, 10541 Route 522, Middleburg. One workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and the other workshop will be held from 6-9 p.m.
Participants will leave the workshop with knowledge and information to complete a manure management plan that meets current PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regulations. Due to the coronavirus, advanced registration is required, seating is limited, and social distancing and mask-wearing will be practiced.
Please register or ask questions by calling Barry Spangler, Ag. conservation technician, at 570-837-3000, extension 118.
— THE DAILY ITEM