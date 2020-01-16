Six Snyder County employees will have to wait another week to learn if they will receive pay raises this year.
A request to reclassify four Domestic Relations and two probation positions and bump up the pay has been put before the salary board three times since November and on Thursday the two new county commissioners, Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig, asked for more time to review it.
Domestic Relations Director Wendy Erdley argued that three staffers have more than 20 years of experience and two haven't received a step increase since 2012 because they have maxed out on the county's salary schedule. The job responsibilities of all have changed over the years from clerk to caseworker, but the pay is not indicating that added workload, she said.
"There were no (wage) caps when they were hired. It's unfair to ask them to take on additional responsibilities and not get paid," said Erdley, who has about $580,000 in an incentive fund from money her department has earned from the state for staff performance and continues to earn at a rate of about $34,000 a year. The money is available to cover office improvements, including salaries, she said.
Probation Chief Bo Trawitz is proposing to reclassify two of his employees and said he also has funds available to cover the added expense.
County board chairman Joe Kantz has resisted reclassifying job titles and suggested another way of compensating employees who are no longer eligible for step increases is to give them a step increase every five years.
"I understand the concern for the taxpayers," said Judge Michael T. Hudock, but the departments have the money to cover the added expense without dipping into the county coffers.
Action was postponed until next week when the salary board will have information outlining how much more it will cost for each position to be reclassified.
Steininger and Ewig said they would like to take a broader look at the salary schedule that impacts about 180 county employees.
Baffled by the complexity of the salary schedule, Steininger said it should "be easier and fairer."
"Consistency across the board is needed," said Ewig.
Kantz said a new salary schedule could be developed without paying an outside firm $10,000 as a prior board did 15 years ago.