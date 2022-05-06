SELINSGROVE — All week at the Snyder County Prison, corrections officers and staff have been treated to a daily luncheon to celebrate National Corrections Week.
“Corrections officers are sort of forgotten about,” said Warden Scott Robinson who planned the daily lunches, including a sweets day and Cinco de Mayo-themed meal, to show his appreciation for the men and women who work at the prison.
Today, officers on all three shifts will get together for a barbecue at the facility, he said.
Robinson has been at the helm of the 134-bed prison since November and, along with Deputy Warden John Rissell and Associate Warden Rich Frampton, they’ve worked to improve morale by encouraging participation in policy development and teamwork.
“They’re feeling good about the fact that they are playing a role in the changes,” said Frampton.
The job is not for everyone, said Robinson, who called corrections work “a calling.”
“We’re letting them run the prison. It’s all about ownership,” he said, adding that management encourages employees to communicate and work together.
Corrections officers and staff say the effort is paying off and making them appreciate the jobs they do each day in a work environment that is not suitable for everyone.
“You feel you have a purpose,” said one female officer who has worked at the prison for 10 years and for the first time said she “feels heard” when she talks with management. The Daily Item is not identifying the officers at the request of Robinson due to security concerns.
The officer stayed on the job because “every day is a new story,” and is glad she did since the new leadership has improved the way longtime employees view and interact with one another.
“There was a time when I dreaded coming to work. Now I’m happy,” said an office worker who started at the jail as an officer 23 years ago. “Staff is included in every day decisions.”
A recently hired corrections officer said he’s learning quickly on the job.
Frampton said the prison has three vacant corrections officer positions.
Robinson has been providing training opportunities to officers who have jumped at the chance to network and learn a variety of topics, including improving security and identifying gangs. He aims to put their knowledge and skills to the test by seeking accreditation from the state Department of Corrections next year for the Snyder County Prison staff to offer its own training.
“It will give us clout and professional development to have the opportunity to teach others our methods,” he said.