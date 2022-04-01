SELINSGROVE — A 40-year-old woman working in the Snyder County Prison has been charged with having sexual contact with an inmate.
Crystal M. Yeingst, of Thompsontown, was working for Aramark, the prison's food service provider, when she had unlawful sexual contact with the male inmate inside the facility sometime in late January, state police at Selinsgrove said.
Prison Warden Scott Robinson alerted police after officials listened to a recorded conversation made when the inmate called Yeingst's personal cellphone and they discussed their prior contact inside the jail and discussed meeting up again, court records said.
Yeingst allegedly admitted to police that she had touched the inmate sexually and they kissed several times.
She told police she had "made a mistake and had fallen" for the inmate, court records said.
Yeingst was arraigned before District Judge John Reed on a third-degree felony charge of institutional sexual assault.
She is the second female this year that has been arrested on the charge in connection with alleged unlawful sexual contact with a Snyder County Prison inmate.
Former corrections officer Lindsay N. Dyer, 32, of Beavertown, was charged with providing a male inmate nude photographs and sexually explicit letters and engaged in more than 500 phone conversations discussing how they would be able to have sex without detection at the jail between November 2020 and June 2021.
Both women are free on unsecured bail awaiting formal arraignment in Snyder County Court.