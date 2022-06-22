SELINSGROVE — A job fair to fill several positions at the Snyder County Prison will be held June 28.
Warden Scott Robinson said several correction officers positions need to be filled as well as jobs through Prime Care, which provides medical services at the jail.
Correction officers start at part-time with a starting salary of $14.51 an hour.
Robinson touts the job as offering “competitive wages, benefits, extensive training, free uniforms and internships” for qualified job-seekers 18 and older interested in working at the 135-bed jail.
The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the 600 Old Colony Road jail. Appointments are preferred by calling 570-374-7912 but drop-ins will be interviewed.
The CareerLink is also hosting a Snyder County-wide job fair on June 28 at several companies.
