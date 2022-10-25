MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County wants to increase the hotel taxes to boost its revenue.
County Treasurer Debra Kratzer raised the issue to the commissioners Tuesday and got a favorable reception to the proposal to increase the county hotel tax from 3 percent to 5 percent.
“It’s one way to raise more revenue without raising property taxes,” said Commissioner Adam Ewig.
Currently, the county receives 2 percent of the 3 percent local tax collected from 19 hotels and cabin rentals in Snyder County.
The yearly revenue has been unpredictable during the pandemic, with the county collecting $3,368 in 2020 and $5,204 in 2021, Kratzer said. During the first three quarters of this year, she said, the county has received $4,234.
Raising the local share of the hotel tax from 3 percent to 5 percent would double the county’s revenue from 2 percent to 4 percent, Commissioner Joe Kantz said.
The revenue raised helps offset the treasurer’s cost to keep track and collect the funds, he said.
Kantz said the county has had the option for years to raise the hotel tax but only now is the board receptive to it.
Chief Clerk Tony Phillips said he’ll reach out to discuss the issue with Andrew Miller, executive director of the Central Susquehanna Valley Tourism Bureau.
Any potential tax hike will take some time since it also requires the county to pass an ordinance regarding the increase, Kantz said.