Former Snyder County GOP chairman Todd Robatin has announced his candidacy for the 27th Senatorial District, a seat vacated Wednesday by long-serving Sen. John Gordner.
Robatin, 28, stepped down from his regional program relationship manager position in the state Treasurer's Office on Friday before announcing his decision to seek the Senate seat.
"This is something I've considered," he said of his interest in community service. "Voters want someone who is transparent and not just going to go along with party leadership."
Another Republican, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, has also announced she will seek the Senate seat serving Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia and a portion of Luzerne counties. Culver has represented the 108th state House District since 2010.
A special election to fill Gordner's seat through 2024 will be held Jan. 31.
Robatin said he's served the community for more than a decade, as a local first responder, township auditor and as an elected member of the Snyder County and state GOP committees. He also served as a regional deputy vice chairman for the Pennsylvania Young Republicans and was appointed to serve as an at-large alternate delegate for Pennsylvania’s delegation to the 2020 Republican National Convention.
After announcing his candidacy Friday, Robatin said he received a flood of support.
"People are looking for a new voice," he said.