Snyder County residents may now sign up for alerts about weather warnings, public health issues, criminal activity and other emergency situations.
EMA Director Derick Shambach said residents may sign up to receive a phone call, text, email, or TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired as they roll out the new emergency alert system provided by Hyper-Reach.
The Snyder County Emergency Management Facebook page offers five ways to sign up, including scanning a QR code.
Residents may also sign up by visiting http://hyper-reach.com/pasnydersignup.html; calling 570-600-1411; texting 'alerts' to 570-600-1411 or telling your Alexa unit to enable hyper-reach.
Landline phones will be automatically enrolled for community alerts, but weather alerts to landline phones and community and weather alerts to mobile phones and email addresses are only included when people enroll.
— MARCIA MOORE