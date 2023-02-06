SELINSGROVE — Snyder County Deputy Kate Reid is a candidate for the six-year district judge seat in eastern Snyder County.
Reid is seeking to succeed John H. Reed who is retiring as district judge at the end of 2023 after two, six-year terms.
She has served as a deputy sheriff for 23 years and is experienced in criminal and civil law, motor vehicle code, firearms and tactical defense training.
"I love serving Snyder County as a deputy sheriff but I'm ready to serve the county in a new capacity" as a full-time magisterial district judge, said Reid who completed the course of instruction as required for non-attorney candidates for magisterial district judges in Pennsylvania.
The training combined with her more than two decades in law enforcement make her the most qualified candidate, she said.
Attorney Greg Stuck, of Hummels Wharf, has also announced his candidacy for the district judge position.
Reid, a Republican, is married with three children and lives in Monroe Township. She is a Snyder County native and involved in the community as a softball coach; member of the Selinsgrove VFW Auxiliary, Selinsgrove American Legion Auxiliary, Hummels Wharf Fire Company, Dauntless Hook & Ladded Fire Co., Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and attends Higher Hope church.