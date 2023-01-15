Snyder County Sheriff John Zechman will run for a third term.
Zechman has been employed with the county sheriff's office since 2010 as deputy sheriff before his election to a four-year term as sheriff in 2016.
His second term expires at the end of 2023.
Zechman graduated from the Pennsylvania Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Academy at Penn State University with honors.
He is a member of the National Rifle Association; National Sheriffs' Association and Pennysylvania Sheriffs' Association, where he has served as first vice president. Zechman also serves on the county prison board and local Emergency Planning Committee.
Zechman said he "takes great pride in being a working sheriff" and intends to build on the "solid foundation of respect and professionalism."
He cites as some accomplishments the establishment of the county's first K-9 unit funded by donations and grants; upgrading courthouse security equipment and records management software with state grants; expanding the Drug Take Back program; streamlining the license-to-carry process and being involved in community events such as Snyder County Night Out.
"I have been blessed to be surrounded by many supporters throughout the community, along with a first-class staff, and I would be honored to continue to serve as your sheriff," Zechman said.
A lifelong county resident, Zechman graduated from West Snyder High School. He and his wife, Angela, and their two sons live in Spring Township.