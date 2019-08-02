MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Sheriff John Zechman would like to move out of the building adjacent to the courthouse for security reasons.
Zechman proposed relocating the building he shares with six full-time and three part-time deputies when he learned the commissioners had purchased last October the former M&T Bank building next door with plans to renovate and connect it to the courthouse.
"I suggested now is the time to move," said Zechman.
The decision is not up to the commissioners, said county board chairman Joe Kantz.
"There's only so much room and we're leaving that up to the experts," he said, referring to architects from EADS Group of Lewistown who have been hired to design and complete the estimated $1.9 million in renovations.
On Thursday, Peter Folen of EADS met with several county department leaders to give a preliminary review of the design and ask for their feedback.
Kantz said the plan now calls for the offices of the commissioners, chief clerk and human resources to be relocated from the first floor of the courthouse to the second floor of the new courthouse annex. Also scheduled to be moved out of the courthouse and into the new space are the offices of the treasurer and board of elections.
Zechman said he will once again raise his suggestion of relocating the sheriff's office from the 125-year-old former county prison along Market Street into the suite now occupied by the commissioners and the public meeting room, chief clerk and board of elections. Only the first floor of the historic building is suitable for the department to use, he said.
"It's for safety and security reasons," he said, pointing out that Folen views the improvements as a "long-term investment."
In the current layout, Zechman said, inmates who visit the courtroom must be escorted from the sheriff's office through an alley that exposes them to traffic and other potential hazards.
Having law enforcement inside the courthouse building would also heighten the response time if an issue arises, he said.
The move would also free up the adjacent building to be used for storage, he said.
"Ideally everyone would get what they want but there's only so much room," said Kantz who favors moving planning and emergency management offices out of the basement.
Another design proposal is to relocate the single entryway to the courthouse so it's more central.
Zechman said he'll recommend keeping the entry - which was updated with security equipment about three years ago, echoing the sentiment offered by Prothonotary Teresa Berger that its closer to her office which has the most visitors.