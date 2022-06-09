MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Sheriff's Office is moving to its new location at the county courthouse next week.
Renovations at the former Snyder County Commissioners' office suite on the first floor of the courthouse should be completed by the end of this week and Sheriff John Zechman, six full-time and four part-time deputies will move there from a building on Main Street adjacent to the courthouse.
Due to the move and the need to test computer equipment, Zechman said, his office will be closed to the public Monday and Tuesday.
"The relocation of the Snyder County Sheriff's Office from the former county jail location to the courthouse has been a significant and complex transition," he said.
It was made possible by a $2.1 million renovation project that included remodeling the former M&T Bank next door to the courthouse - now referred to as the Courthouse Annex - to create new offices for the county commissioner, chief clerk, treasurer and elections officials.
Zechman said the move of his offices and deputies into the courthouse will provide improved security and efficiency.
"We are moving from an aging building that is over 140 years old to a modern facility that will allow us to better serve the public," he said.
Commissioner Joe Kantz said there are "no immediate plans" for the former Sheriff's Office building that once served as the county jail.
"We're working with some folks who potentially may occupy the building and we would have to do some remodeling," he said. "If that doesn't work out, we'll have to come up with some ideas."
The Sheriff's Office hours will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Anyone wishing to apply for a license to carry permit is encouraged to call the office for an appointment at 570-837-3311.