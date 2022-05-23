MIDDLEBURG — A stream bank restoration project is underway at Shirk Farms in Middleburg to improve the local water quality and fish habitat.
The North Central Stream Partnership — made up by the Snyder County Conservation District, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Conservation (DEP), North Central Pennsylvania Conservancy and state Fish and Boat Commission — is involved in the project restoring the unnamed tributary to Middle Creek by planting trees and installing logs and fencing along the bank.
"That will stabilize the stream bank and protect sediment from entering the waterways," said Lauren Cheran, watershed specialist at Snyder County Conservation District.
About one-third of Pennsylvania's rivers and streams are considered impaired and work is being done to restore them with a $120,000 Growing Greener award.
Jason Fellon, a DEP watershed manager, said the section of stream at Shirk Farms off Route 522 has been compromised by livestock, stormwater and a lack of trees.
"We're building up that resistance," he said as employees with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission installed large logs along the stream bank Monday morning.
Cameron Englehart, a habitat manager at the state's Fish and Boat Commission, said the work being done at the Shirk Farm property, in part, involves narrowing a section of the 60-foot wide stream to about 25 feet "to bring it back to its natural state."
The project design uses in-stream log and rock structures to redirect water velocity and pressure away from stream banks and toward the center of the stream channel. Reducing stream bank erosion decreases the excess sediment, nitrogen, and phosphorus that can kill aquatic life and degrade water quality.
Snyder County Commissioners Joe Kantz and Chuck Steininger stopped by the property Monday morning to see the work taking place. The project is expected to be completed Wednesday.
About 20 similar projects are underway in the region, said Renee Carey, executive director of North Central Pennsylvania Conservancy. One of those projects is the Turtle Creek restoration in Lewisburg.
“Growing Greener is Pennsylvania’s best-known grant program for environmental improvement projects. It’s relied on by many communities that value the quality of life, economic, and resiliency benefits that come from a strong natural ecosystem, and are working to sustain this amid growing pressures from human land use and climate change,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
Since 1999, the DEP Growing Greener Plus program has supported more than 2,600 water quality improvement projects by organizations and governments statewide with over $372 million in grants.
Kantz and Steininger said they hope the project in Snyder County will encourage other property owners to contact the Conservation District to address possible environmental issues.