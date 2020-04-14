About a dozen Snyder County employees will be furloughed for at least 30 days Commissioner chairman Joe Kantz said this afternoon.
Kantz said 10 to 12 employees will be furloughed between 30 and 60 days "depending on how long the stay-at-home order lasts."
Kantz said the move is not just money driven. Some offices have a lot of work to be done, while others don't have the volume they did before the shutdown, he said. Kantz said nearly every row officer offered at least one person to be furloughed.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.