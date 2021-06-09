MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Commissioners is spending $10,000 for a feasibility study and design of a new office in Middleburg.
The commissioners purchased a home at 35 W. Market St. in Middleburg near the courthouse for $69,500 with plans to convert it into offices for the county planning and EMA Services.
The two offices are now housed in the basement of the courthouse.
On Tuesday, the county board agreed to pay SBA Architects, of Sunbury, $10,000 for a feasibility study and design of the new space.
— MARCIA MOORE