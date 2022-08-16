MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County will spend $19,500 to demolish a house at 31 W. Market St. in Middleburg to provide access to an adjacent county-owned building.
The commissioners purchased the West Market Street house next to the courthouse for $225,000 in June, several months after they purchased a house at 35 W. Market St. for $65,900 with plans to convert the building into the offices of county Emergency Management and Planning.
Both offices are now located in the basement of the courthouse.
The 31 W. Market St. house and two storage buildings will be razed at a cost of $19,500 to provide access to the new office building, board Chairman Joe Kantz said.
Bids for the construction of the new offices will be sought at the end of the year, he said.