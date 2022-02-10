MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Treasure's Office is now located on the first floor of the Courthouse Annex in Middleburg.
The county received a certificate of occupancy for the first floor of the two-story building that is still undergoing a $2.1 million renovation, Commissioner Joe Kantz said.
The county purchased the former M&T Bank building, now known as the Annex, adjacent to the courthouse and is converting the space to serve as offices for the treasurer, commissioners, chief clerk and elections.
The former treasurer's office in the courthouse is being renovated to serve as a hallway from the courthouse into the Annex, as well as space for the county IT specialist, a central mailroom and computer for public deed searches.
Once the renovations are complete, work will begin in the current commissioners' suite to modify the space for the Sheriff's Office, which will relocate from a building next door.
— MARCIA MOORE