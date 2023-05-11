MIDDLEBURG — Former Snyder County Court reporter Colleen Wentz is the new president of the Pennsylvania Court Reporters Association.
Wentz, who will serve two years as president, was sworn in during the organization's annual convention April 29.
Wentz worked in the 17th Judicial District, primarily in Snyder County, for 21 years before resigning in 2016 to care for her children. In 2021, she accepted a job as an official court reporter for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania as primary court reporter for the Honorable Chief Justice Matthew W. Brann.