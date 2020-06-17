MIDDLEBURG — Chanel H. Kantz will serve no more time in jail after pleading no contest in Snyder County Court on Wednesday to two counts of simple assault for drugging and raping two women, a crime that one victim said had her contemplating suicide.
Kantz, 28, of Port Trevorton, was facing numerous sexual assault charges for the October 2014 drugging and raping of two women. Her co-defendant, Craig L. Poust, 46, pleaded no contest in March to two counts of indecent assault and is serving an 18-year to 43-year sentence for an unrelated rape, drug and weapons offenses.
The couple was scheduled to go on trial together this spring prior to reaching the plea agreements after a mistrial was declared in a trial last year.
At her plea and sentencing hearing before Judge Michael H. Sholley on Wednesday, Kantz appeared in court via Zoom at her lawyer, Michael Rudinsky's side.
The two victims, whose names are being withheld due to the nature of the crime, also attended the hearing on Zoom.
The no-contest plea to two counts of misdemeanor simple assault could have put Kantz in prison for up to four years. However, she had already served 630 days in jail following her arrest in 2016.
Sholley sentenced Kantz to 11 1/2 months to 23 months, with immediate parole.
Before the sentence was announced, one of the victims spoke out against Kantz's sentence.
"My whole life was uprooted," the woman said, describing how she suffered from depression, anxiety and suicidal tendencies after being "lured" by Kantz to the home she shared with Poust where they drugged and assaulted her.
Seeing Kantz "just walk away... is like a punch in the face," she said.