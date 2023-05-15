BEAVERTOWN — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn inducted the Snyder-Middleswarth Natural Area in Bald Eagle State Forest into the Old-Growth Forest Network (OGFN). 

Containing old growth white pine, hemlock, and pitch pine, the 500-acre tract is located west of Troxelville in Spring Township, Snyder County. The existing old growth was saved from the loggers’ saws in 1902 when a 14,000-acre tract was purchased by the commonwealth and a stop-cutting order was issued. Both Swift Run Trail and Tower Trail provide good access to the old-growth areas of the forest, both starting at the Snyder-Middleswarth State Forest Picnic Area along Swift Run Road.

All forests are important to a healthy ecosystem; however, old-growth forests are especially important because of their unique structure. Old-growth forests retain more carbon and nitrogen than in forests of other age classes; and are superior for improving water and air quality. Visit DCNR’s website to learn more about old-growth forests.

Hemlock is a major component of the old growth forest in areas like the Snyder-Middleswarth Natural Area. The loss of many old growth hemlocks, mostly due to the invasive hemlock wooly adelgid, has resulted in increased light to the forest floor in recent years.

