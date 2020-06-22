Public libraries in Snyder and Union counties will reopen with limited hours and rules for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Beginning today, the Rudy Gelnett Library in Selinsgrove will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The front door will be locked and staff will let visitors in to, although masks are required and time limits will be in place for computer use unless needed for filing unemployment, taking a test or other "life-sustaining" matters, Snyder County Libraries Executive Director Pam Ross said.
For patrons who don't want to enter the building, curbside delivery will still be available, she said.
The McClure Library will resume normal hours today with the same requirements of face coverings, social distancing and some computer time limits. The building will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
The libraries in Middleburg and Beavertown will be open two days a week beginning Tuesday.
Middleburg Library hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Beavertown Library hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
The hours will be expanded as the safety measures are increased, Ross said.
"Each of the buildings is structurally different," she said. "I keep adjusting to offer as much service as we can while keeping people safe."
The summer reading program is being offered online and materials are available for pickup at all four libraries, Ross said.
The Union County Library System will begin its next reopening phase on Wednesday. Individuals unable to wear a mask for medical reasons may call and request curbside delivery, marketing director Jackie Dziadosz said.
Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Saturdays. A special time for vulnerable and at-risk patrons will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays.
The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays with the exception of 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays for vulnerable populations.
The West End Library in Laurelton will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays with the exception of 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Fridays for vulnerable populations.
Patrons will have the option of ordering books online for pickup at the library or requesting materials in person at the circulation desk. Books and other materials will be removed from shelves by staff, said Dziadosz.
Computers will be available for use by appointment only.
All materials checked out before the libraries closed on March 16 due to the pandemic should be returned by Tuesday. The collection of overdue fines will resume after Wednesday.