Pennsylvania's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 1,146 — the second-smallest increase this month — state health officials announced Tuesday afternoon. The Department of Health also confirmed another 16 local cases.
The new cases — which represent an increase of 4.7 percent — brings the statewide total to 25,345. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. On April 1, the state announced 962 new cases. Since then, there have been only two days — April 12 and April 14 — with fewer than 1,200 new cases.
The state also announced 60 new deaths Tuesday, pushing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 584 statewide. There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative to date across Pennsylvania.
Northumberland County had eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are now 139 cases in the four Valley counties — up 16 from Monday. Northumberland's total is now 48, followed by Montour County (44, up 5 from Monday), Snyder County (24, up 1) and Union County (23, up 2).
Eighteen Geisinger patients have died as a result of COVID-19 complications across the entire health system, a hospital spokesman said Tuesday morning.
Late Monday, the Montour County Coroner’s office confirmed it was investigating two deaths from COVID-19 of residents from the Berwick Retirement Village I, Coroner Scott Lynn said.
According to state data, just one resident of the four Valley counties has died due to complications of the novel coronavirus. Patients are identified by the county they live in, not where they are being treated or were tested.
“We have unfortunately seen 18 people pass away from COVID-19," Geisinger spokesman Joe Stender said Tuesday. "Out of respect for all families whose loved ones have been affected by COVID-19, we have decided to not release any individual details about those battling the virus or those who have passed away as a result of it. Our sincerest condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones to this virus. We are all in this fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 together, and our unwavering focus will be on preventing the spread of this virus in our communities while standing by our neighbors in central and northeastern Pennsylvania when they need us most. We must take this time to urge each other to take precautions like handwashing and physical distancing that will help stop this virus from affecting any more of our friends and neighbors.”
Geisinger has 13 campuses across its system, including its main campus in Danville and hospitals in Shamokin and Bloomsburg.
There has been just one death (in Snyder County) confirmed among residents in the four Valley counties, state health officials said. On Monday, the state confirmed 3 fatalities in Columbia County and 2 in Schuylkill Count among the 524 deaths statewide.
Ohio liquor crackdown
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday said liquor sales in six Ohio counties would be restricted to individuals with a valid Ohio ID or proof that they work in Ohio for an essential business.
The governor cited the decision of Pennsylvania to close its liquor stores on March 17, followed by the decision earlier this month by several county health boards in northern West Virginia to limit liquor sales to state residents only, out of fears of an influx of out-of-state residents.
Four of the six counties border Pennsylvania; three border West Virginia.
DeWine said those moves then pushed out-of-state people into Ohio. DeWine called his restriction a “work in progress” and said that if additional counties have a significant influx of customers from out of state, he’ll take additional action.