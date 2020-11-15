DANVILLE — Brenda Neally loaded boxes of food into car trunks for several hours during the Feed A Friend program Saturday before leaving the event with her own box of food.
Neally, of Danville, was one of about 60 volunteers at the drive-thru food giveaway event held by Danville-Riverside Foodbank of Shiloh United Church of Christ that served 400 families all of the trimmings for a Thanksgiving meal and much more.
"I've been volunteering here for 10 years," said Neally, who has also been a regular recipient of the food bank since moving to the area.
The Feed A Friend program has been held for 20 years but had to be streamlined this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said organization president Joseph Neizer.
Instead of a turkey being added to the food donation, recipients received vouchers to purchase their own main entree.
"A lot of people that had eaten at Thanksgiving with families are now cooking on their own," said Neizer. "Vouchers give them the opportunity to pick up what they need."
All of the donated food was boxed up in advance with help from volunteers that included local High School Young Samaritans and Boy Scouts and placed in vehicles.
"People used to be able to come into the building and pick the food they wanted. It's taken a little bit of the personal out of it," Neizer said.
Bobbi Burke didn't seem to mind as she pulled up to the church and drove slowly through the line as volunteers placed several boxes in her trunk.
"It's great," said Burke, the mother of two.
Neizer said the need has grown over the years, from 180 families served the first year the Feed A Friend even was held to 320 families last year. He said the pandemic has raised the need even further.
"The sheer volume of the need has changed," said Tammy Kratzer, a member of the board of directors of the food bank that serves about 10,000 people each year.