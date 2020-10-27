MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Commissioners on Tuesday approved spending more than $500,000 of the $3.6 million CARES funding it has to offset expenses related to COVID-19.
The board agreed to spend $415,663 upgrading software equipment in the prothonotary/clerk of the courts and sheriff offices which would allow staff to work remotely and the public to conduct some business with the offices online.
Another $105,340 for upgrading the cable wiring in the courthouse and sheriff's office building to improve internet connections was also approved.
Both expenses will be covered by the County Relief Block grant, county board Chairman Joe Kantz said.
"It's a good investment," said Commissioner Adam Ewig said.
The county will be responsible for covering the yearly $62,181 maintenance cost of the new software, he said.
The $800,000 proposed to upgrade broadband could be bumped up to $1 million if the extra money will be effective in improving internet service to more residents, Kantz said.
About $1.2 million has been set aside for county municipalities, businesses and organizations that have spent money to address COVID-19 restrictions.
The deadline for applying for funds is Oct. 31 and as of Tuesday, Kantz said 13 business, 11 organizations and four municipalities have qualified for the funding. Another 12 businesses, four nonprofit organizations and one municipality are still under review.
Commissioner Chuck Steininger said he was disappointed that not many businesses applied for the money.
"I don't know if they were intimidated by the (application) process," he said.
Selinsgrove, Middleburg and Shamokin Dam will each receive up to $150,000 to cover salary and benefits of its police officers.