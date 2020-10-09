SHAMOKIN DAM —After nearly three decades working in health care, Dr. Gary Kemberling is excited to be a part of Geisinger's new approach to patient care with this week's opening of the 65 Forward Health Center.
“This setting is perfect and a great opportunity to serve people 65 and older,” he said of the center located at 30 Baldwin Ave. in the Orchard Hills Shopping Center that employs two physicians, nurses, a dietician, pharmacist and wellness coordinator.
Described as a one-stop-shop for older patients, the center provides clinical care and emotional support in a space designed like a community center with a hotel-like check-in area, a cafe-style waiting room equipped with an electric fireplace, coffee machine and snacks, social activities room and fitness are.
The centers' two physicians, Kemberling and Dr. Blake Garmon are available for same-day appointments and up to one-hour private visits with patients.
"Traditionally, a physician will see up to 1,500 and 2,000 patients. Ours see only up to 450 patients," said Juliann Molecavage, associate vice president of primary services.
Kemberling said the lower patient volume will allow him to get more insight into his patients' lives and overall health.
"A good number of my patients are very intrigued" by the new program that also offers telemedicine, testing, lab and X-ray services, he said. "We offer preventative medicine."
In addition to providing traditional health care, the center is also a place where older residents may visit to engage socially with others, including chair yoga classes and arts and crafts sessions.
Loneliness has an "adverse effect" on seniors, said Garmon, particularly for those who have limited mobility and no relatives nearby.
Providing a relaxing environment where patients can receive medical attention and engage in social activities will improve lives, he said.
"They're not just interacting with us (physicians) but with others," Garmon said.
His interest in working at the center was in the collaborative nature the setting encourages, with staff members working closely together in a large room.
Operations manager Stephanie Pacovsky said she hopes patients will also benefit.
"We hope to create a sense of community for our seniors," she said.
The center is open to patients with Geisinger Gold insurance but is being offered to anyone 65 and older for a yearlong try-out.
"They don't need Geisinger Gold to start with us. Because it's so new, we want them to feel comfortable," said Molecavage, who encourages residents to visit for a tour of the Shamokin Dam center, which is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. COVID-19 precautions are being followed at the center, she said.
The Shamokin Dam Geisinger 65 Forward Health Clinic is the first in Central Pennsylvania. Two other centers opened in Scranton and Kingston in late 2019 and two more will open in Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton later this year.
Additional 65 Forward Centers are slated to open next year in Milton, Shamokin, Pottsville and State College.