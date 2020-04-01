Pennsylvania health officials announced another 962 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania — including eight new cases in the four Valley counties — as Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statewide stay-at-home order after the largest single-day jump since the state began releasing data in mid-March.
There are now 24 cases in the Valley, up from 16 on Tuesday, with one death in the region. The statewide total of confirmed cases is now 5,805 in 60 counties, a 19.9 percent increase from Tuesday. Montour County now has 13 cases, there are six in Northumberland County, three in Snyder and two in Union according to state data.
All people who have tested positive in Pennsylvania are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
The state announced 11 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
There are 42,427 patients who have tested negative to date.
“We appreciate the shared sacrifice of all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians; we are in this together,” Wolf said as he announced the statewide stay-at-home order.
The stay-at-home order is in place until April 30.
Reaching out
Evangelical Community Hospital says it has received numerous requests from the community asking how they can show their appreciation for staff and the work being done for the community during this pandemic.
Community members can send well wishes to together@evanhospital.com.
Received notes and cards will be displayed on the hospital’s intranet to inspire and support employees.
State police reduce contact
Pennsylvania State Police will no longer respond in person to some types of calls as the agency tries to limit troopers’ contact with the public, officials announced.
Calls for lost and found, littering, identity theft and general requests to speak to a trooper are among the types of calls that will now be resolved with “limited or no-scene response,” state police said in a news release. The new policy took effect Wednesday and will be in place until further notice.
State police said troopers will continue to respond to emergencies.
State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick said the new policy only applies to a "limited number of call types" and that police will continue responding to critical calls.
State police barracks remain open to the public, though the agency has asked that residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are displaying symptoms to stay away and call instead. Others should be mindful of social distancing guidelines, the agency said.
Inmate contracts virus
A second inmate at a state prison outside Philadelphia has contracted COVID-19, Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel said Wednesday.
The inmate is at the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix in Montgomery County, where another inmate’s positive test prompted the Department of Corrections to impose a systemwide quarantine. The quarantine means that inmates are largely confined to their cells.
Four staffers in the state prison system have also become infected, said Wetzel, who declined to reveal where they work.
He said the corrections department is trying to thin the prison population in an effort to keep the virus from spreading but acknowledged that more needs to be done. The inmate count was reduced by 574 in March out of a statewide population of about 45,000.
Wetzel said the department has identified 12,000 inmates that are considered at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.