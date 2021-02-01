Some students enjoyed a snow day while some of their counterparts in other districts attended school remotely. Adults in the Valley spent part of their snowy Monday digging out multiple times as the nor’easter that swept through the region continued all day.
It all was part of the season’s second large snowstorm as more than a foot of snow dumped on the Valley, with the final remnants of the storm to be done by daybreak today.
Resident Blaine Brown spent part of his day Monday plowing out cars along Front Street in Danville. He expected to be busy throughout the day.
“I’m doing good. Think it’s gonna get worse later,” he said. “We were due. We haven’t gotten much snow lately.”
As the snow continued to fall into the night on Monday, Sunbury street department foreman Steve Welker said his crew was well prepared.
The last snow event that hit the Valley on Dec. 17, caused an uproar amongst community members when more than 100 tickets were given out to individuals who failed to move their vehicles after a state of emergency was called well into the storm.
Welker said this time the city had their act together and decided they would plow and not worry about moving vehicles, but focus on keeping the roads passable.
“Things went well,” Welker said. “We were on top of it this time around and we will continue to plow through the night.”
Councilman Josh Brosious, who is in charge of the street department said residents were being patient. And with not state of emergency declaration this time, there was less confusion, he said.
Some of the vehicles moved during the December storm were parked in city lots, Councilman Jim Eister said, which led to vehicles blocking the plowing of the lots. Those vehicles were then moved which led to even more confusion on where the vehicles were to be parked.
“This time everything was planned out well from the start,” Brosious said. “The roads are being maintained as fast as we can and Steve (Welker) did a great job staying in touch with all other departments to ensure not only the roads but the parking lots and sidewalks were being attended to.”
Fun and work in the snow
Alan Turczynski took his 3-year-old yellow labrador, Buck, out for a walk around the neighborhood in Selinsgrove Monday afternoon.
“It’s nice and quiet,” he said as they walked on the snow-covered road near Susquehanna Avenue and West Snyder Street.
While he enjoyed the peaceful stroll, Turczynski wasn’t keen on the heavy snowfall.
“If I was a kid I’d love it,” he said.
Kent and Karissa Bower’s children, Breza Romig, 10, Laredo Bower, 6 and Angel Bower, 4, made the most of the snow.
The girls lay on sleds as Kent Bower pushed them down the slope at the Selinsgrove High School as Laredo and his mother lobbed snowballs at each other.
“I’ve been stuck in the house for two days,” lamented Breza who was happy to get outside. “I like sledding.”
Bill Marcol was getting an early start on keeping his driveway in Danville open. He was out Monday morning with his snowblower, not looking forward to the predicted 8-12 inches more meteorologists said could fall Monday.
“I hate it anymore. I’m too old for it.” while snow blowing his driveway.
Marie Rearick took her daughter Peyton, 5, for a sled ride on her birthday on Monday in Danville.
Peyton was glad to the chance to use the new sled she got for Christmas.
“Making snowmen and sledding are my favorites,” she said as her mom pulled her through town on the sled.
Daily Item photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this story.