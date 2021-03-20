A Year of COVID: Pennsylvania Food Bank tackled explosion of need

Causes of increased food insecurity

COVID-19

Pennsylvania’s strong COVID-19 mitigation efforts have left hundreds of thousands out of work, as non-life sustaining businesses closed their doors for the health of the state.

Lack of awareness of existing resources

Federal, state, and local programs may not be fully utilized.

Difficulty finding resource information

Information is siloed and can be hard to find, especially for people who may have never had to access community supports before.

Existing benefit shortcomings

Usual supports may not be able to stretch far enough to cover the increased need.

Job loss

More than 1.6 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment compensation, widening the base of need across the state.

Isolation

Older adults, those who are immunocompromised, those struggling with mental health or substance-use disorders, and families with infants and toddlers may have a harder time getting food.

Transportation

Stay-at-home orders and recommendation that individuals wear masks while in public complicate public transportation. Lack of commonwealth-wide broadband access limits use of online ordering and delivery services for groceries, medicine, and other necessities, makes it harder for businesses to adapt to offer online services, and hinders applications for assistance.

Supply chain challenges

The food supply chain is struggling to balance supply and demand challenges that arise with a shifting marketplace, resulting in supply challenges for grocery stores and the food pantries.

Socioeconomic status

A combination of social, financial, educational, and geographic barriers make it harder than usual for those in need to access food.

Source: State Department of Agriculture