By John Finnerty
HARRISBURG – Open enrollment for health insurance provided through plans created by the Affordable Care Act begins Friday, Nov. 1 — the final time before the state takes over operation of the health care exchange in 2021.
This year, people interested in accessing insurance through the Pennsylvania exchange will still use the federal government’s healthcare.gov website, said said Antoinette Kraus, executive director for the Pennsylvania Health Access Network..
Under legislation that passed with the state budget this summer, Pennsylvania agreed to move toward taking over the operation of its Affordable Care Act exchange. Because of that decision, some members of the public aren’t sure how to sign up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act, Kraus said.
“There’s a lot of confusion,” she said.
This time next year, the state’s version of that website should be up-and-running, she said.
Those who are shopping for insurance are being greeted by good news in that there is more competition across the state, Kraus said.
All insurers currently offering coverage in Pennsylvania’s 67 counties will continue to provide plans in 2020 with a statewide average increase of 4 percent for individual market plans and 9.7 percent in the small group market.
“The Insurance Department has worked to keep rate increases low for both consumers and in the small group market,” Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman said in announcing the new rates. “Also, consumers in many counties will have a new carrier to choose from when they begin to shop for coverage, including many more people who previously had only one option.”
Highmark will be expanding its offerings into 14 new counties, two of which, Fayette and Greene, previously only had one insurer offering health insurance plans.
The number of counties with only one insurer offering coverage in the individual market will decrease to six – including Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties, Kraus said.
The number of consumers living in counties with just one health insurer will fall from just under 180,000 people in 2018 to approximately 9,000 for the 2020 coverage year.
The Pennsylvania Insurance Department created a resource page on its website www.insurance.pa.gov that includes a link to Healthcare.gov; local resources for assistance with enrollment; brochures and videos about health insurance; Consumers’ Checkbook; and additional valuable information.
Open enrollment for 2020 ACA health insurance plans runs from November 1 to December 15.
Any consumer seeking assistance to apply for coverage can find information on health insurance navigators and insurance on the department’s website.